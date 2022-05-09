Former Chief Of Staff To John Kerry Rejoins Covington

By Jack Rodgers (May 9, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT) -- The former chief of staff and counselor to John Kerry, former secretary of state and the current presidential envoy for climate to President Joe Biden, is leaving his role with the federal government to rejoin Covington & Burlington LLP, according to a firm news release. Dan Feldman, who most recently assisted Kerry in steering America's climate agenda and policy, will join Covington in June, according to a firm spokesperson. In his most recent role, Feldman participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, or COP26, in 2021, helping drive discussions about sustainability on an international level. Feldman is...

