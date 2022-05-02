Chancellor Again Tosses Stock Dilution Suit After Reversal

By Jeff Montgomery (May 2, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Supreme Court reversal of a Chancery Court decision that dismissed a 50% stockholder's challenge to a stock sale that diluted her equity and blocked her custodianship suit produced another dismissal Monday, with Delaware's chancellor finding "compelling justification" for the deal. The decision by Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick defended and expanded on her post-trial decision in January 2020. That ruling dismissed a challenge to a stock sale, approved by principals of UIP Cos. Inc., that diluted holdings of Marion Coster, widow of the contracting and property and asset management company's founder and owner of 50% of the company's stock....

