4th Circ. Says Tardiness Isn't A Failure To Appear

By Alyssa Aquino (May 3, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has rebuked the Board of Immigration Appeals for rubber-stamping an asylum-seeker's in absentia deportation order without addressing claims that a medical issue made him late to his immigration hearing, saying tardiness isn't the same as not showing up. An immigration judge had rejected claims that an ex-Angolan soldier, Dialungana Nkanuambote Salomao, and his son would be persecuted in Angola over Salomao's refusal to participate in a military coup after they failed to make a 10 a.m. hearing on March 26, 2018. The BIA refused to disturb the denial, finding that Salomao hadn't shown that exceptional circumstances warranted a...

