Confirmation Of 3rd FTC Dem Locks In Ambitious Agenda

By Bryan Koenig (May 11, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate's vote to confirm Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday gave agency Chair Lina Khan more than just a full roster — it cemented the Big Tech critic's ability to restart a transformative agenda to deter mergers, challenge conduct and push the limits of the agency's rulemaking powers. The Senate's 51-50 party line vote for confirmation, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, once again gives Khan the 3-2 Democratic majority she needs to override Republican opposition, which has likely kept key rulemaking and perhaps merger challenges tabled by an even split on a commission that requires a majority...

