Pot Worker Says 'Boys' Culture Ended Her Job

By Mike Curley (May 3, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Two workers at cannabis-growing companies say they were wrongly fired after protesting workplace conditions and gender bias, including prohibitions on women working in growing rooms and pregnant women working at the companies, according to a suit filed in California state court. In a complaint filed Thursday, Donna Rivadeneyra and Mario De La Cruz said they were fired from their jobs with a group of companies in Los Angeles County. According to the complaint, Rivadeneyra, who was hired in September 2021, had asked to work in the growing area, but was told that the name of the company, "Jungle Boys," was for a reason,...

