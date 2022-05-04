How Maryland's New Family Leave Law Compares To FMLA

By Laura Windsor and Matthew Anderson (May 4, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- On April 9, the Maryland General Assembly closed its legislative session by passing the Time to Care Act, overriding Gov. Larry Hogan's earlier veto of S.B. 275. As such, Maryland has now joined just nine other states and the District of Columbia in enacting a paid family leave statute that covers all Maryland employers employing at least one person in the state. The Maryland Department of Labor will issue implementing regulations by June 1, 2023. But beginning on Oct. 1, 2023, businesses with 15 or more employees, all employees, and all self-employed individuals who elect to participate in the program will...

