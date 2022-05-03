Senate Dem Pushing To Restore FTC Restitution Powers

By Christopher Cole (May 3, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A key Senate Democrat wants to fast-track congressional action to restore the Federal Trade Commission's power to directly seek monetary relief in court from alleged bad actors after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected its claim to that authority last year. Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Monday she will file legislation to deal with the high court's unanimous ruling in AMG Capital v. FTC that the agency's ability to seek federal court injunctions was meant to stop unlawful market behavior going forward, but not demand restitution or disgorgement of ill-gotten gains. That decision punted the issue to Congress, where lawmakers...

