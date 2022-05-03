Ga. College Wants Ex-Staffer's Bias Case Axed

By Caleb Drickey (May 3, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A college administrator did not face retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment because plans to terminate her predated any reports of misconduct, the Georgia public university system told a federal court. In a Monday motion for a pretrial win on Title VII and Georgia state whistleblower protection claims, the Board of Regents of the Georgia public university system argued that the 2020 termination of Valdosta State University employee Jamie Bird was in no way a punishment for speaking out about an incident of alleged sexual harassment. According to the board of regents, a single incident of unwanted hugging was insufficient to...

