Ga. Supreme Court Revives Ex-Teacher's Retaliation Row

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 3, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A former teacher timely filed her retaliation lawsuit against the school district that fired her, the Georgia's supreme court ruled Tuesday, saying the one-year window within which she could sue started when she received a letter terminating her employment. The state's high court ruled that Sheri Mimbs' suit was within the one-year statute of limitation when she sued Henry County Schools in May 2018 for terminating her after she refused to change students' grades. The ruling overturns a lower court's decision to grant the school district summary judgment and sends the case back. "Because Mimbs undisputedly received notice of the termination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS