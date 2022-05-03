Feds Expand Grace Period For Migrant Work Permit Renewals

By Grace Dixon (May 3, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services gave noncitizens with work permits set to expire or recently expired some breathing room on Tuesday, increasing a grace period after authorizations expire to 540 days in an attempt to combat agency backlogs. The agency issued a temporary final rule that would allow noncitizens to continue working up to a year and a half after their employment authorizations expire if they have applied for renewals, a bump from the previous 180-day extension. The new rule extends to those with pending applications, those whose authorization lapsed under the previous policy and any applicant who seeks renewal beginning...

