Bitcoin 'Inventor' Sues Exchanges For Misrepresentation

By Silvia Martelli (May 4, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- Craig Wright, self-styled inventor of Bitcoin, has sued two currency exchanges for allegedly misrepresenting that their digital asset is the same as the famous cryptocurrency — even though it does not conform to the protocol for the electronic cash system, his lawyers have said. Craig Wright and two companies associated with him, Wright International Investments Ltd. and Wright International Investments UK Ltd., accused Coinbase and Kraken in two separate High Court claims, filed on April 29, of passing off Bitcoin Core, known as BTC, as Bitcoin. Wright's attorney, Simon Cohen of Ontier LLP, said on Tuesday that he estimated that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS