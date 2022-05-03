Insurers Say Couple's Murder Weapon Handoff Was Deliberate

By Matthew Santoni (May 3, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A couple's handling of the weapon their son allegedly used to murder another man was not an "accident" the couple's insurers must defend in an emotional distress lawsuit brought by the victim's family, the companies told a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday. After the Rosenbergs found the gun their son Adam used in an alleged murder, they handed it over to their marriage counselor instead of turning it in to police, ultimately hindering the murder investigation, according to a suit filed by the victim's family. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co. and Hudson Insurance Co., which provided a homeowner's policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS