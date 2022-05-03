Gibson Dunn Wants Fees After Soccer Co.'s Noncompete Win

By Max Jaeger (May 3, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of the soccer promotion company run by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is wrongly refusing to pay some $300,000 in attorney fees despite a court ruling that he breached a noncompete, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told a federal judge on Monday. The firm wants Charlie Stillitano to pay just over $301,000 in fees and another $2,400 in costs for more than 321 hours Gibson Dunn spent obtaining an injunction on behalf of Relevent Sports. Stillitano left the promoter in May 2021, and Relevent accused him in a lawsuit last month of violating a covenants agreement by attempting to...

