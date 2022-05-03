UK Concerns Sink $1B Machinery Auction Tie-Up

By Matthew Perlman (May 3, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers said Tuesday they have closed their probe of asset manager Ritchie Bros.' planned £775 million ($1.08 billion) acquisition of Euro Auctions after the companies were unable to cure competition concerns raised by the deal and abandoned the merger. The statement by the Competition and Markets Authority comes after the companies announced Friday they are terminating the transaction. The U.K. watchdog's Phase 1 investigation found in March that the merger would likely reduce competition for the supply of auction services for heavy construction machinery in the country. The CMA said Tuesday Ritchie Bros. and Euro Auctions offered potential fixes for...

