Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of Sipco Patent

By Adam Lidgett (May 3, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to throw out numerous claims in a wireless communication device patent owned by a small patent licensing company called Sipco. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed the PTAB's findings that various claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,964,708 were not valid, handing a win to Emerson Electric Co. in the patent fight. The circuit court panel did not give any reasoning behind its decision. The board had invalidated that Sipco patent after it was asserted in a separate U.S. International Trade Court complaint against Emerson. The patent is for a device...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS