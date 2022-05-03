Family Law Attorney Tisdale Elected President Of Texas Bar

By Jessica Corso (May 3, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Family law attorney Cindy Tisdale will be sworn in as president of the State Bar of Texas in 2023 after beating her only opponent, Joe Escobedo, in an election by the bar's membership, according to a tally of the votes released on Monday. Tisdale received 51% of the vote. Escobedo, a personal injury attorney, received around 700 fewer votes than Tisdale in an election in which over 21,000 lawyers cast their ballots. Tisdale received 11,081 votes to Escobedo's 10,356, according to the tally. She will be sworn in as president of the state bar in June 2023, with her term ending in June...

