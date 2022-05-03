4th Circ. Is Warned Of Internet 'Open Season' In FCRA Appeal

By Jon Hill (May 3, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- An online aggregator of public records sought Tuesday to persuade a skeptical Fourth Circuit panel that it's entitled to the same liability protections as social media giants, arguing that an effort to revive a credit reporting class action against it risks setting a "truly dangerous" precedent for the internet. At oral arguments, members of the three-judge panel were warned of high stakes as they consider an appeal from a trio of consumers who are challenging the application of so-called Section 230 immunity to PublicData.com, which sells access to databases of government records it compiles. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS