Week In Bankruptcy: Purdue On Defense, Becker Goes To Jail

By Vince Sullivan (May 3, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP told the Second Circuit that decades of precedent justify opioid liability releases given to the Sackler family under its Chapter 11 plan, tennis legend Boris Becker is headed to jail across the pond for hiding assets in bankruptcy, and asbestos claims drove a Hess Corp. subsidiary into bankruptcy in Texas. This is the week in bankruptcy. Wimble-done Multiple Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at a London court on Friday for hiding assets worth hundreds of thousands of Euros from bankruptcy trustees pursuing him for millions in unpaid...

