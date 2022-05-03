8th Circ. Sends Background Check Suit To Mo. State Court

By Patrick Hoff (May 3, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit tossed a suit Tuesday that accused a data center of breaking federal credit reporting law when it rescinded a job offer based on a background check that found a criminal conviction, sending the case to Missouri state court. The three-judge panel said in its decision that Ria Schumacher has not demonstrated that she was harmed by SC Data Center LLC's decision to revoke the job offer, nor does she dispute the veracity of the background check. Therefore, the panel said a district court's ruling that she has standing under the Fair Credit Reporting Act must be reversed....

