ExxonMobil Sells Romanian Upstream Unit For More Than $1B

By McCord Pagan (May 3, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil said Tuesday it's selling a Romanian upstream unit for more than $1 billion to state-owned energy company Romgaz. ExxonMobil said in a statement that the sale of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania supports its strategy of focusing on "advantaged assets" and that the deal includes a stake in the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea. In March, Romgaz, which is 70% owned by the Romanian government, said that its board of directors endorsed a $1.06 billion deal to buy the unit, which holds a 50% stake in the Deep Water Zone of the XIX Neptun Block...

