Mayer Brown Adds Another Perkins Coie Data Privacy Expert

By James Mills (May 4, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP continues to expand on the West Coast, adding another Perkins Coie LLP data privacy specialist as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Arsen Kourinian, who spent two years at Perkins Coie, has joined the Mayer Brown cybersecurity and data privacy practice, the firm said Tuesday. Kourinian specializes in advising clients about data privacy laws around the globe as well and offers guidance in creating uniform policies and procedures to conform with those many data privacy laws. He also helps companies respond to security incidents, including breach notifications. With this move, Kourinian is reunited with data privacy guru...

