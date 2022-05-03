Cannabis Co. Fires Back At CBD Rival With Sanctions Bid

By Katryna Perera (May 3, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- United Cannabis Corp. asked the Federal Circuit on Tuesday to sanction Pure Hemp Collective Inc. for filing a "frivolous" appeal seeking attorney fees after United went bankrupt and dismissed its patent suit against Pure Hemp. The cannabis company filed a motion for sanctions and urged the appeals court to dismiss Pure Hemp's appeal and instead award just damages in the form of attorney fees and double costs. The motion comes a month and a half after Pure Hemp asked the Federal Circuit to award it nearly $300,000 in legal fees and to sanction United's counsel from Cooley LLP over alleged misconduct...

