EPA Will Assess PVC Toxicity Under New Settlement

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 3, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday settled a lawsuit filed by environmentalists and said it will begin analyzing the toxic effects of polyvinyl chloride and determine whether discarded material should be considered a hazardous waste under federal law. The Center for Biological Diversity in 2014 petitioned the agency to regulate PVC as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, citing numerous scientific studies. The group sued the EPA in D.C. federal court last year, saying there had been no response to the petition. Under the proposed agreement announced Tuesday, which must be approved by a federal judge, the...

