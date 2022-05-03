5th Circ. Told To Undo Block Of Texas Abortion Law

By Michelle Casady (May 3, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Texas has asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a preliminary injunction in the federal government's challenge of the state's "heartbeat" abortion law, arguing the federal government failed to show it had standing to bring the case. In a brief filed Monday, Texas argued the injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Oct. 6, which prevented the state's S.B. 8 from going into effect, is fundamentally flawed and should be lifted. The challenged law prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and uses an enforcement scheme that bypasses any state agencies and instead allows private individuals to...

