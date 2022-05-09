Locke Lord Adds SulmeyerKupetz Bankruptcy Expert In LA

By James Mills (May 9, 2022, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has secured a SulmeyerKupetz bankruptcy and restructuring expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. David Kupetz, who spent the past 35 years at SulmeyerKupetz, the bankruptcy boutique his father helped found, joins the Locke Lord bankruptcy, restructuring and insolvency practice group, the film announced May 3. Kupetz focuses his practice primarily on bankruptcies, receiverships, troubled transactions, crisis avoidance consultations, restructurings and reorganizations. He also advises buyers looking to purchase assets from bankruptcy estates and handles municipal debt adjustment negotiations for government entities. "Locke Lord has a strong national platform and a well-known and respected bankruptcy, restructuring...

