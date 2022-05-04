Milbank Looks To Build CFIUS Practice With Ex-Shearman Atty

By Jack Rodgers (May 4, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT) -- Milbank LLP has added an attorney from Shearman & Sterling LLP who has worked on issues related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for over 20 years, the firm announced Tuesday. John Beahn joins the firm's Washington office as a partner after leading Shearman's CFIUS and foreign direct investment practice. He's Milbank's first attorney focusing on CFIUS-related matters. Beahn told Law360 on Wednesday that he started his career with more than 20 years at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, helping form "one of the premier practices in the world for CFIUS work." Beahn then spent...

