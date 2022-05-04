Feds Say Consulting Co. Lied About Former DHS Official

By Daniel Wilson (May 4, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government has hit a consulting firm with a False Claims Act suit alleging the company lied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about a former official taking a role on a DHS contract shortly after he left the agency. Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions LLC, or iFOS, and its owner Tawanda M. Smith presented false invoices to DHS with the intent of hiding the involvement of former DHS official Kenneth J. Buck as a subcontractor for the company while in his "cooling off" period after leaving the agency, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. "The government's conflict-of-interest rules...

