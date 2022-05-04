Full Fed. Circ. Won't Eye New PTAB Forum Selection Ruling

By Andrew Karpan (May 4, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Judges on the full Federal Circuit have said they won't take another look at some new precedent a panel issued earlier this year that found that a forum selection clause could be later used to shut down patent challenges that Boston's Sarepta Therapeutics lodged at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a page-long decision handed down Tuesday, the court solidified the decision reached by three of its judges in February which shut down seven petitions for inter partes review that Sarepta had leveled in order to challenge the validity of patents owned by Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. The Japanese company...

