Pa. Justices Won't Review Nurses' 18-Year Vacation Pay Row

By Matthew Santoni (May 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania won't revive an 18-year-old class action for former nurses at a Montgomery County hospital seeking to recover their vacation pay, after the justices refused to take up an appeal of a lower court ruling in the hospital's favor. The Superior Court had previously ruled that nearly 600 ex-nurses at Lansdale, Pennsylvania's North Penn Hospital could not demand vacation pay for 2002, because those hours were not awarded until Jan. 1 of that year and the hospital had terminated all the nurses the day before as part of its sale. In an unsigned order, the justices denied allowance...

