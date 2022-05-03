Hospital Union Wants Pension Debt Dispute Thrown Out

By Caleb Drickey (May 3, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania health care workers' union asked a federal judge to toss claims that it violated agreements and fraudulently stuck a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a $288,000 bill for unpaid pension fund contributions. The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania and the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund argued that UPMC McKeesport lacked standing to sue for declaratory relief under the Labor Management Relations Act because it failed to connect its claims to an active Collective Bargaining Agreement. "Plaintiff has no standing to obtain a declaratory judgment of its past contractual obligations, which ended with the expiration of the 2018-2021 CBA," the union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS