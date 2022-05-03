Jury Finds Producer Guilty In $69M Film Financing Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (May 3, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has convicted an Oklahoma man of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering for his role in carrying out a fraud scheme that stole approximately $68.7 million from film and theater investors and producers. After a six-week trial, a jury in Fort Lauderdale on Monday found 44-year-old actor-turned-financier Jason Van Eman guilty on all 31 counts against him for his role in the scheme, which allegedly ran for seven years until charges were filed in 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. Van Eman faces up to several decades in prison. He...

