ABA's Antitrust Section Calls For Changes To Big Tech Bill

By Matthew Perlman (May 4, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's antitrust section has told Congress that proposed legislation to prohibit Big Tech companies from giving their own products and services an unfair advantage over smaller rivals could have unintended consequences and should be changed. The antitrust section submitted comments to lawmakers on April 27 raising concerns about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan proposal with House and Senate versions that have both cleared their respective Judiciary Committees. The comments addressed the Senate version but said similar comments would apply to the House bill as well. The section said it generally supported legislative efforts to help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS