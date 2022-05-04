Nationwide Unit Says Underlying Suits Constitute Single Claim

By Ben Zigterman (May 4, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide insurance unit asked a Colorado federal judge to declare that it can treat two underlying lawsuits against a law firm as a single claim. In its motion for summary judgment Tuesday, Freedom Specialty Insurance Co. said that its professional liability policy with The Conundrum Group LLP included broad language about what can be deemed a single claim. The insurer has argued that both cases involve Benjamin Kahn and his Colorado law firm's alleged participation in the same scheme with a man named Gary Dragul. "Both the underlying lawsuits allege that (i) the insureds participated in Dragul's investment 'scheme' as...

