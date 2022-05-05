Greenberg Traurig Taps New White Collar Head In London

By Ashish Sareen (May 5, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Greenberg Traurig has added to its growing white collar defense and special investigations team in London with the hire of Rebecca Meads as a shareholder and chair. The U.S. firm announced on Tuesday that Meads had been recruited from Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP, where she had practiced since 2011. The arrival of Meads is part of an expansion of the practice, which previously saw 18 litigation lawyers join the London office from Mishcon de Reya in late 2021 and early 2022. Among the additions was global co-chair Jo Rickards, who joined in November 2021, having led the fraud defense and business...

