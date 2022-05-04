Yakama Nation Seeks Early Win In Wash. Superfund Suit

By Caleb Symons (May 4, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has asked a Washington federal judge to quickly award it more than $133,000 that it claims to have spent cleaning up a former municipal landfill, even as city officials say the tribe hasn't shown how they are responsible for those costs. In a motion for summary judgment on Tuesday, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation said that some of that money was used to protect the Yakima River, which it helps manage, from environmental damage caused by toxic chemicals found at the city-owned waste site. Other funds went toward hiring legal personnel for the tribe's...

