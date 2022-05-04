Pensions Watchdog Moves To Clarify Scope Of New Powers

By Ronan Barnard (May 4, 2022, 5:19 PM BST) -- The pensions watchdog unveiled a new draft of its enforcement and prosecution policies on Wednesday, which lay out its new powers to bring criminal proceedings against company directors who avoid responsibility for debts to their workplace retirement savings plans. The Pensions Regulator has updated its policies to reflect its new granted powers, which allow it to gather evidence for prosecutions more efficiently, as well as enforce new sanctions and deterrents against actions that risk members' pensions or harm investigations. The regulator said it was seeking comments on the draft policies from any affected members of the public before the consultation ends...

