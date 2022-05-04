Electric Vehicle Battery Maker Group14 Lands $400M Series C

By McCord Pagan (May 4, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Electric-vehicle battery technology maker Group14 Technologies said Wednesday it had landed $400 million in its Series C funding round that included Porsche AG, OMERS Capital Markets and Decarbonization Partners. Woodinville, Washington-based Group14 will use proceeds from the financing to build its second factory in the United States for its silicon-carbon technology for lithium-silicon batteries, which can provide 50% better performance than lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement. "Group14 is well-positioned to elevate all batteries by enabling the transformational performance of silicon in today's lithium-ion and tomorrow's solid-state applications," Group14 co-founder and CEO Rick Luebbe said in the statement. Group14 has raised...

