'Millionaire's Tax' May Puzzle Voters, Mass. Justices Say

By Chris Villani (May 4, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed Massachusetts ballot question that would add a 4% tax to incomes over $1 million could have been written more clearly to let voters know the added funds may be spent however the Legislature chooses, justices on the state's highest court suggested Tuesday. A proposed Massachusetts ballot question that would add a 4% tax to incomes over $1 million could have been written more clearly, justices on the state's Supreme Judicial Court suggested Tuesday. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) During an oral argument held by video conference, the Supreme Judicial Court tackled the so-called "millionaire's tax"...

