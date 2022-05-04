Ex-AA Chief Fights To Up Damages In Post-Brawl Firing Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (May 4, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- The Automobile Association's former chief executive urged an appeals court Wednesday to revive claims that the roadside repair firm violated the terms of his contract when handling his exit from the company following a bar brawl with a colleague. Robert Mackenzie should be able to claim damages for the loss of a performance bonus up to £900,000 ($1.1 million) and other employment benefits if he wins his wrongful dismissal case against the AA, Gavin Mansfield QC, counsel for the former CEO and chairman, told the Court of Appeal. Mackenzie's lawyers argue the way the AA managed his exit from the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS