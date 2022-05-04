Tribal Water Projects Get $10.6M In Infrastructure Law Funds

By Sarah Jarvis (May 4, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced that it has allocated $10.65 million toward repairs and upgrades for water systems owned by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, funded through the $1.2 trillion U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In an announcement Tuesday, the department said the water systems targeted with this batch of funds serve tribal workplaces, schools and detention centers, among other things. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland praised the allocation in a statement, saying, "Thanks to President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, historic investments in tribal water infrastructure will help ensure every community has access to safe, clean drinking water." "This critical...

