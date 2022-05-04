Biden Tells 6th Circ. States Can't Sue Over Immigration Policy

By Max Jaeger (May 4, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told the Sixth Circuit that states have no right to challenge his immigration policies in court, as he urged the panel to reverse an Ohio judge's nationwide injunction that hampers his vision for enforcement. The appellate brief filed Tuesday also raises serious concerns about district courts' growing use of nationwide injunctions — and the ensuing "explosion" of lawsuits by states hoping to sway national policy via the courts. Arizona, Ohio and Montana sued Biden last year, alleging that he violated the Administrative Procedure Act when his Department of Homeland Security chief instructed immigration officials in September to focus...

