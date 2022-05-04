Pa. Nurse Who Left Job Over COVID Gets No Unemployment

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 4, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania nursing assistant who walked off the job rather than risk exposure to COVID-19 that could be passed on to her daughter can't receive unemployment because she was fired after failing to tell her employer why she left, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Wednesday. The Commonwealth Court panel said Johanna Altamirano's fear of being exposed to COVID-19 and bringing the virus home to her daughter if reassigned to a different wing of a Northampton County-run nursing home without personal protective equipment being provided was not a reasonable excuse for leaving the job without notice. Altamirano's daughter has an unspecified medical condition putting...

