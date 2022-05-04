Vietnam Fish Duties Could Rise After Court Rebuke

By Alex Lawson (May 4, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reexamine its duties on Vietnamese frozen fish fillets, siding with American fish producers that argued the agency was too lenient in its examination of unfair trade practices. In a 70-page opinion published Tuesday, CIT Judge M. Miller Baker tackled dueling challenges to Commerce's review of duties on Vietnamese fish stretching back to 2003. The judge rejected claims from a Vietnamese producer that the 15 cents per kilogram duty was too harsh and mostly backed U.S. producers' assertions that Commerce could have pushed the levy higher. The ruling delivered a...

