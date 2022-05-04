EV Maker Envirotech Plans To Raise Up To $50M In Offering

By McCord Pagan (May 4, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Envirotech Vehicles Inc. said Wednesday that it planned to raise up to $50 million in an offering on the Nasdaq that's guided by K&L Gates LLP and underwriters' counsel Pryor Cashman LLP. Envirotech, based in Osceola, Arkansas, already trades on the OTC Markets. It did not detail how many shares it would sell or at what price, but said proceeds from the offering would be used for working capital and potentially to invest in or acquire other businesses, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "We are a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles...

