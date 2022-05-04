IRS Proposes Updated Mortality Tables For Valuing Annuities

By Patrick Hoff (May 4, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service proposed updated rules Wednesday on how to use actuarial tables in valuing annuities, potentially impacting how annuity benefits are calculated in employee benefit plans. The proposed rule is part of an update to the mortality data used in calculating annuities to reflect the most current population information from the U.S. Census Bureau. The tables are used to properly price annuities, or long-term investments designed to eventually provide retirees with a steady income for their lifetime. The tables are required to be updated at least once every 10 years to take into account the most recent mortality data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS