FDA Warns Cos. They're Illegally Marketing Delta-8 THC Goods

By Jonathan Capriel (May 4, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants sellers of the cannabinoid Delta-8 to stop illegally marketing the unapproved intoxicant, revealing Wednesday that it had sent warning letters to five companies demanding they stop making health claims on the untested products. It's the first time the agency has issued such letters targeting Delta-8 products. The agency said the companies ran afoul of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act when they made claims that their Delta-8 infused products intended for human and pet consumption can "cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases." FDA claims to have received reports from patients who suffered "adverse...

