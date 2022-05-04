Fed. Circ. Probes Boundaries Of Remand Arguments In IPRs

By Britain Eakin (May 4, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday explored the extent to which petitioners and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can rely on new invalidity arguments during remand proceedings, with a three-judge panel questioning how far outside the four corners of an inter partes review petition they can stray. The panel's exploration came as it considered Wireless Protocol Innovations Inc.'s appeal of a PTAB decision on remand invalidating claims in its wireless communications patent that WPI contends impermissibly relied on an invalidity theory that the patent challenger, TCT Mobile, never raised in its original IPR petition. WPI attorney Kayvan B. Noroozi of Noroozi...

