Texas Justices Asked To Hear $2.4M Fee Fight With Skadden

By Michelle Casady (May 4, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Baylor University-affiliated nonprofit has asked the Texas Supreme Court to hold that it is entitled to certain discovery in its quest to determine if a $2.4 million bill it paid to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP for six months of work was appropriate. The Harold E. Riley Foundation — which benefits students at Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary — filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the state's high court on Tuesday, trying to get reinstated a trial court's ruling that allowed the discovery. A Texas appellate court reversed that ruling and sided with the...

