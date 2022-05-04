Utah, Power Cos. Defend EPA Haze Plan Decision At 10th Circ.

By Morgan Conley (May 4, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The state of Utah and multiple electric power providers in the state urged the Tenth Circuit to leave intact the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to defer to the state on how best to reduce haze-causing nitrogen oxide emissions. Utah and a group made up of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.'s PacifiCorp, Deseret Generation and Transmission, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and Utah Municipal Power Agency, filed two separate briefs with the Tenth Circuit Tuesday. The state and power parties urged the appellate court to side with the EPA and shut down a challenge to a decision to approve Utah's state implementation...

