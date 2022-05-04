County Called ICE On Immigrant For Traffic Issue, Suit Says

By Alyssa Aquino (May 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran immigrant has brought a $5 million lawsuit against a Maryland county, saying it illegally detained and transferred him to federal immigration enforcement over a minor traffic violation, exposing him to federal surveillance and the threat of deportation. William Garcia Trejo said Howard County had violated his constitutional rights and a slew of county and state policies by handing him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though the agency hadn't issued a detainer or administrative warrant for him and despite the county's vows to only turn over immigrants who had committed serious offenses. "Defendant Calvin Ball, the county...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS